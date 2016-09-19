strong line up livens up primary market

The primary market is buzzing, with a strong pipeline of new issuances lined up in the coming months. About 25 companies are looking to hit the public market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) to scoop up over Rs 25,000 crore.This week would see one the largest issues in the past six years, with private insurance major ICICI Prudential Life Insurance hitting the market with its Rs 6,057-crore IPO — the largest since Coal India’s Rs 15,200-crore mega issue in 2010.All eyes are on the issue as its success could mark the beginning of the return of large corporate houses to the domestic primary market to raise funds. ICICI Bank is offloading 12.7 per cent stake in its insurance arm to raise Rs 6,057 crore, making it the fifth-largest IPO in the domestic capital market.After being in the doldrums since 2010, the IPO market has seen a revival over the past one and half years, as companies have started entering the capital market with new share issuances.Since January 2015, around 45 companies have raised Rs 25,550 crore from the primary market, which is almost double the total fund raised in the four years preceding this period. The primary market witnessed a slump in the period between 2011 and 2014, with these four years witnessing just Rs 15,284-crore issuance. The current round of issuance is mostly from companies in growth sectors focused on consumers, niche financial services, logistics and healthcare.The IPO market saw so­me marquee offerings from Interglobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airline; Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain; healthcare major Narayana Hrudayalaya; diagnostics players such as Dr Lal PathLabs, Thyrocare, small finance bank Equitas and microfinance player Ujjivan Financial. Interestingly, the bulk of these issues were from private equity-backed companies looking to provide exit for their investors who provided growth capital when the equity market was in a slump.“The primary market has revived over the past one and half years, with quality companies coming to tap the market. And there is widespread participation from all sets of investors, including retail, HNI and domestic and foreign institutional players,” says V Jayasankar, senior executive director and head of equity capital markets, Kotak Investment Banking. In the recent past, mainly smaller companies with an IPO-size of sub-Rs 1,000 crore entered the market. Now, bigger groups like L&T and ICICI group are entering the market. There are even talks that telecom major Vodafone would come out with a mega issue which could be the largest-ever issue in the domestic market.Another big issue in the offing is the Rs 2,500-crore IPO from PNB Housing Finance, which is expected to hit the market in October.Sebi data shows that as on September 9, about 14 companies have received the regulator’s approval for the IPO, while another seven firms are awaiting regulatory approval. These 21 companies together are looking to raise close to Rs 12,555 crore. This includes the IPO from the country’s oldest stock exchange, the BSE, which is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an offer for sale of its shares.The recent trends show that there is a huge appetite for these issuances. Oversubscription figures of the recent IPOs signal growing demand from investors for new issuances, especially from domestic high networth individuals (HNIs). Some of the recent issues from firms like Quess Corporation and Advanced Enzyme have been oversubscribed more than 100 times. Even larger issues, like the one by RBL Bank — the first IPO by a private bank in a decade — were oversubscribed over 70 times, while Mahanagar Gas IPO was oversubscribed 64 times.“Most of these companies are good companies and from niche sectors, offering investors to participate in growth sectors. So the response from investors to these issues was good, as in the case of RBL, which was oversubscribed 70 times,” says Narayanan Sadanandan, executive vice-president, SBI Capital Markets. He further said “The response from anchor investors as well as retail and institutional investors was good as there is strong demand for good issues.”