State Bank of India Chairman Launches a Digital Platform

Manipal Global's digital platform organises the data available with the bank on HRMS, POTOMAS, and iTRAMS systems with respect to the Probationary Officers and Trainee Officers' training life cycle.



The intuitive mobile app provides a learning dashboard for the learner. The platform provides rich analytics to bank leadership including Circle Management on progress and performance of the Probationary and Trainee Officers by integrating information from multiple learning systems of SBI.



The platform enables the Circle Management to monitor the registrations in each of the branches under their control. It also helps them monitor performance and progress by drilling down to view details at lesson level, Probationary or Trainee Officer Level.



The Probationary or Trainee Officers can stay connected on the mobile app with all the latest developments inside the bank and the world around them, keep track of their progress and access inspiration videos from the State Bank of India leadership team.



Ms Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India launched a digital platform and mobile app powered by Manipal Global Education Services' (MaGE) EduNxt Platform. The State Bank of India's analytics dashboard app acts as a digital mentor to Probationary Officers and Trainee Officers right through their training lifecycle.



Present on the occasion from SBI were Ms Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman; Mr B. Sriram, Managing Director (Corporate Banking); Mr. Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director (National Banking Group); Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director (Associates & Subsidiaries); Mr Prashant Kumar, Dy. Managing Director & Corporate Development Officer and Mr Debashish Sarkar, CGM & Head, Strategic Training Unit and from



Manipal, Mr Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, Head - Enterprise Business; Mr Balaji Sankaran, GM - Technology Group and Ms Neelam Prasad, AGM - Corporate Education.



Mr S Vaitheeswaran, MD and CEO, MaGE said "We are delighted and humbled that SBI has chosen our digital platform to track/analyse and improve the PO program efficiency. As a responsible Banking Academy, we continuously strive to improve the learner experience and this platform is a digital initiative towards this goal."



Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) is a leading international provider of high-quality higher education services. As a leader in the higher education industry, MaGE believes that industry relevance is imperative for career-focused education in India.



This has led to innovative partnerships with leading Indian banks like ICICI Bank,Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank and others to establish academies of banking & finance. MaGE has also partnered with City & Guilds, London, UK to launch Manipal City & Guilds.



Headquartered in Bangalore, MaGE provides a wide range of higher education services to institutions in India. These include corporate training programs in partnership with leading enterprises, vocational training across a number of sectors, as well as technology-driven services in areas such as testing and education delivery.



It is also the dedicated service provider/operator of university campuses in Malaysia, Antigua in the Caribbean, Dubai and Nepal. It services and supports over 400,000 students, many of them through its award-winning large scale technology platform, EduNxt(TM).



Its other strategic investments include MeritTrac, India's leading testing and Assessment Company Manipal Global Academy of IT (MGAIT) is an initiative from the group to empower the IT industry with cutting-edge learning solutions.



MGAIT is driven by the best academic and IT industry professionals, state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology support.



