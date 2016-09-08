LoginRegister
SpiceJet net more than doubles on higher demand

By Nirbhay Kumar Sep 07 2016 , New Delhi

The airline’s shares jumped nearly 16 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday to close at Rs 65.30 a piece

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet's net profit more than doubled to Rs 149.03 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year, helped by increased passenger demand and higher operating income.

The airline said it was the sixth straight profitable quarter after the challenges faced by the company in December 2014 and the change in management. During the first quarter, SpiceJet saw its capacity going up by 37 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The total income from operations rose to Rs 1,521.53 crore in this quarter from Rs 1,113 crore in the year-ago period on higher passenger load that remained over 90 per cent. SpiceJet’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said the results showed the impact of the efforts being put into strengthening the airline.

“We remain focussed on growing responsibly in a growing but a challenging market,” he said.

With domestic air traffic recording double-digit growth for 24 consecutive months and fuel price remaining at a reasonably low level, most carriers have turned profitable. Buoyed by this, they have significantly added capacity and expanded their network.

Almost on the brink of closure in December 2014, SpiceJet has made a strong come back, operating 298 daily flights to 41 destinations, including six international routes.

The airline, however, said in a statement said that its first quarter profit was adversely impacted by rupee depreciation, inflation and the presence of more expensive wet lease aircraft. The profits still outperformed capacity and revenue growth rates, it said.

"On an Ebitda basis, SpiceJet reported a profit of Rs 215 crore at 14 per cent margin. On Ebitdar basis, the company reported a profit of Rs 474 crore, a margin of 31 per cent," the airline said.

