A shot in arm for merger of Vedanta, Cairn

Things seem to be falling in place for Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta group, the largest mining conglomerate in India. After a bounce-back in base metal prices, the proposed merger of its entities Vedanta and Cairn India has moved a step forward with shareholders of the group’s parent company, London-listed Vedanta Resources, giving its approval to the scheme.The merger is expected to create India’s largest diversified natural resources firm, with a market capitalisation of close to Rs 90,000 crore. The scheme would also allow a reduction in debt on Vedanta’s balancesheet and improve its cash position, flowing from stronger liquidity with Cairn India.“Vedanta Resources announces that at its general meeting held today (Tuesday), the resolution put to shareholders in relation to the proposed merger of Vedanta and Cairn India was duly passed on a poll,” Vedanta Resources said in a regulatory filing with the London Stock Exchange (LSE).The approval from the parent entity has taken the merger process forward, but it still would require the nod of the shareholders of both Cairn India and Vedanta.A meeting of the shareholders and secured and unsecured creditors of Vedanta has been called on September 8 to seek approval for the merger. But the group is expected to face the real test on September 12 when the scheme would be put up for the approval of shareholders of Cairn India.The company’s minority shareholders, particularly state-owned LIC, had earlier objected to the merger as it would amount to erosion of their earnings with profit-making Cairn India likely to sacrifice its Rs 16,867 crore cash balance to pay a part of Vendanta’s Rs 77,752 crore debt. In May, the oil and gas explorer decided to extend the repayment period of the controversial $1.25 billion loan it gave to a parent group firm by another two years, much to the dismay of its shareholders.LIC, which has 9.06 per cent stake in Cairn India and 3.9 per cent holding in Vedanta, is likely to communicate its decision on the merger in the second week of September. The company’s former promoter Cairn Energy of the UK also has 9.82 per cent interest, which it is unable to liquidate pending a tax dispute in India.For the merger to go through, half of the minority shareholders, who together make up for 40 per cent of Cairn equity, have to approve the deal.In view of the opposition, the mining conglomerate had sweetened the merger deal in July, offering three additional preference shares to the shareholders. Under the revised terms of merger, Cairn India minority shareholders will receive one equity share and four redeemable preference shares in the merged entity for each share they hold in the company. The preference shares will carry a coupon of 7.5 per cent and tenure of 18 months.The changed terms was a vast improvement over the previous offer, made on June 14, 2015 when the group offered one equity share and one redeemable preference share for each share held in the oil and gas exploration company.Post-merger, Vedanta Resources’ holding in Vedanta will drop to 50.1 per cent from 62.9 per cent at present. Similarly, Cairn India’s minority shareholders will own 20.2 per cent and Vedanta’s minority shareholders 29.7 per cent in the merged entity.Cairn Energy’s holding will also fall from 9.82 per cent in Cairn India at present to less than 5 per cent in the merged entity.Cairn India closed 2015-16 with a normalised profit after tax of Rs 2,145 crore, compared to Rs 4,480 crore profit the previous year. Vedanta, on the other hand, closed FY16 with a net profit of Rs. 5,472 crore as against Rs 1,927 crore in the previous fiscal.While shares of Vedanta closed 1.13 per cent higher to Rs 174.10 a piece on BSE on Tuesday, Cairn India shares closed 0.72 per cent higher at Rs 203.05.