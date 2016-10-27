Sebi monitoring Tata Group events

The markets regulator Sebi is closely monitoring the developments in the Tata Group following the ouster of chairman Cyrus Mistry that has led to a huge sell-off in its stocks.



According to sources, the regulator is looking into any possible breach of corporate governance norms and listing regulations at the listed companies of the Tata group.



Sebi is also said to be examining the alleged disclosure made in the purported letter written by ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons’ board members including about financial and other irregularities as also lapses on the corporate governance front, sources said.



The stock exchanges and the regulator are also keeping a close watch on the price movement and trading activities of over two dozen listed companies of the group, which have seen an erosion in value in the last two trading sessions since the surprise ouster of Mistry in less than four years of being made chairman of Tata Sons, the main holding company of the Group firms. The price movement and trading volumes for few days prior to the surprise announcement are also being look into, sources said.



Mistry in a letter to the Tata Sons board raises corporate governance issue at Tata Sons says that the board has failed in its fiduciary duty owed to shareholders of Tata Sons and of the group companies while removing him from the post of chairman.



