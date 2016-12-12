Scepticism rules oil space

After the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) indicated the quantum of crude oil production cut they intended to make from the New Year, all the eyes were on the decision of non-Opec countries in the past couple of weeks. While a roadmap has been drawn as to how the prices of the supply-driven commodity can be supported, the market is still skeptical about the implementation of the plan.



First time after 2008, the Opec countries have agreed to take a production cut in order to mitigate the supply glut and support sagging prices. On November 30, they decided to hold production at 32.5 million barrels per day starting from January 1, 2017. They decided to cut an approximate 1.2 million bpd, assuming that the current production was 33.7 million bpd, said Hitesh Jain, analyst, commodities, India Infoline.



Saudi Arabia will cut about 486,000 bpd by reducing output to 10.06 million bpd. Iran agreed to freeze output at close to current levels of 3.797 million bpd. Iraq will be taking a cut of 210,000 bpd to 4351,000 bpd. Kuwait will reduce production by 131,000 to 2707,000 bpd. Libya and Nigeria are exempted on the ground that their output has been hurt by unrest and violence.



But the deal will come through if non-Opec countries make an additional 600,000 bpd cut with about half of that coming from Russia. While Russia has responded to the supply cut plans, uncertainty about Moscow’s intention bothered the market last week.



Non-Op­­ec cou­n­­tries, including Russia, Az­erbaijan, Bahrain, Boli­via, Brunei, Colombia, Mex­ico, Turkmenistan, Oman, Tri­nidad & Tobago, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Kaza­kh­stan and Uzbekistan were meeting during the week-end to decide on the production cut. Brazil, however, abstained from the meeting, as it was not willing to commit a cut. “While the Opec deal mentions a cut of 1.2 million bpd to 32.5 million bpd, reports indicate that in November Opec had produced 34.3 mbpd. That requires a cut of more than 1.2 mbpd,” said Jain.



“The market will have to wait till January to see whether Opec and non-Opec countries walk the talk. Opec members meet twice a year to decide on each member’s quota of production. But in the past five-six years most of them have been surpassing the quotas. So, there is serious cynicism in the market on whether they will adhere to the commitment,” he added.



Usually, Saudi Arabia produces lesser crude during the second half of the year as many of the oilrigs undergo annual maintenance. It has to be seen, whether Saudi makes the additional cut as per the commitment.



Even if Opec and non-Opec countries reduce production, increase in supply from the US can derail the process of mitigating supply glut. US production has fallen from 9.6 million bpd peak to 8.6 million bpd as the crude prices crashed. Rigs of several fracking companies in the US have been lying idle for some time. Once the prices rebound, chances of these companies restarting operations and supplying more crude are high. This increase supply from the US can pull the prices down again.



Unlike other commodities, which have been gaining on expectations of higher infrastructure spending in the US and the UK, crude oil has not been responding to these cues. The base metals have been gaining in the recent weeks on the US announcement of increased infrastructure spending. The UK too has announced plans on spend more on infrastructure development.



“Prices have been hovering between $40 per barrel and $50 per barrel for the past few months. If the oil producers go ahead with the cut, prices can move up to trade in the $50-$60 per barrel range. But the market does not expect the prices to move up to $100 per barrel,” said Jain.



