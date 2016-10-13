SAIL sets ball rolling for sale of three units

The steel ministry will soon move a Cabinet note to permit Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to sell three of its bleeding plants, including the Salem Steel Plant, as part of a restructuring exercise that aims to restore the company’s financial health by shedding all non-core areas.Government sources privy to the development said SAIL has started internal discussions to sell three plants — Salem Steel Plant (SSP) in Tamil Nadu, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Karnataka and Alloy Steel Plant (ASP) in West Bengal — to strategic investors. The Cabinet note will be moved once the SAIL board approves the proposal later this month.The money raised from the sale would be used by the company for its foray into production of auto grade steel and other marketable special steel projects while a portion of proceeds could also be returned to the government (SAIL’s largest shareholder) as dividend.“Once the government approval is given, the process to sell the units would be started immediately with the help of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam),” said a source in the steel ministry.SAIL shares had closed 1.10 per cent up on the BSE at Rs 50.50 a piece on Monday. Government owns 75 per cent stake in the company while the balance is with the public.The sale of three identified units would mean that SAIL would exit from production of stainless steel and a few other non-core alloy and special steel products. The market for these products have already seen a decline and the company’s exit would allow it concentrate on production of main flat and long products, including hot rolled coils (HRC), cold rolled coils (CRC), construction grade steel and automotive steel. Alloy steel and special steel plants contribute just about 5 per cent of the company’s sales. So the strategic sale of the units will not dent SAIL’s revenue much.Moreover, all the three units — VISL, SSP and ASP — have been making losses for the last few years, with each reporting a gross loss of Rs 115.55 crore, Rs 465.53 crore and Rs 83.12 crore, respectively, in FY16. The restructuring will help SAIL cut it losses. SAIL had reported a net loss of Rs 4,137.26 crore last year. Its net loss for the first quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 535.52 crore. The company has been battling low steel price and sluggish demand conditions.SSP is a special steels unit of SAIL that has pioneered the supply of wider width stainless steel sheets/ coils in India and produces austenitic, ferritic, martensitic & low-nickel stainless steel in the form of coils and sheets. It has an installed capacity of 3.4 lakh tonnes of saleable steel. VISL and ASP are into production of alloy and special steels and pig iron. VISL has a hot metal capacity of 2.16 lakh tonnes.