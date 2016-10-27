Rs 22 cr fraud in aviation JV: Mistry

Flagging “ethical concerns” in Tata group’s aviation joint venture with Air Asia, ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry has alleged that forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore.



As the bitter war played out between him and interim chairman Ratan Tata, Mistry also alleged that due to the latter’s passion for aviation, Tata Sons board increased capital infusion in the aviation sector at multiple levels of the initial commitment.



In a letter written to the Board members of Tata Sons a day after he was ousted, Mistry said: “Board members and trustees are also aware that in the case of Air Asia, ethical concerns have been raised with respect to certain transactions as well as overall prevailing culture within the organisation.”



