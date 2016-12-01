Royal Enfield sales rise 41% in November

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported 41 per cent jump in total sales at 57,313 units in November.



The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 40,769 units in November 2015, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.



Sales in the domestic market stood at 55,843 units as against 40,312 units in the same month last year, up 39 per cent.



Exports during the month jumped 222 per cent to 1,470 units compared with 457 units in November 2015.



"Royal Enfield continues its momentum by registering a monthly growth of 41 per cent over November 2015. Even in this month we have added to our already robust order book," Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh said.



