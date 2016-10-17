LoginRegister
ROSATOM, Hindustan Agro develop irradiation centres

By Ritwik Mukherjee Oct 17 2016 , Kolkata

The initiative aims to eliminate disease-causing microorganisms in food

United Innovation Corporation (UIC), an arm of ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia has teamed up with Hindustan Agro Co-op Ltd for jointly developing a network of integrated infrastructure irradiation centres in India.

Food irradiation is a promising technology in food safety that can eliminate disease-causing microorganisms in food. It involves exposing the food, - packaged or in bulk - to carefully controlled amounts of ionising radiation for a specific time. When microbes present in the food are irradiated, the energy from the radiation breaks the bonds in the DNA molecules, causing defects in the genetic instructions.

“Radiation treatment of food products is one of various applications of the state-of-the-art radiation technologies offered by ROSATOM to its foreign partners. The use of technology will make it possible to reduce the loss of onions in India, which currently go bad because of germination and inadequate storage, by 42,000 tonne per year on average, as well as to reduce grain losses from 15 per cent to 3-5 per cent per year," said Denis Cherednichenko, CEO, United Innovation Corporation. The two organisations will set up these irradiation centres in phases and they will be managed by the Indo-Russian joint ventures.

In the first stage, the two companies will construct and commission seven radiation treatment centres in India. Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, it is considered acceptable to extend a network of integrated infrastructure irradiation centers in the UAE, Mauritius and Malaysia as well. Irradiation doses are recommended by the IAEA and the final product is absolutely safe. Irradiation does not reduce the nutritional value of food products and does not change their organoleptic properties and appearance, top officials claimed.

Cherednichenko said that radiation technologies are widespread throughout the world now. As of today, as many as 22 countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and India, are using about 515 radiation plants based on Russian technologies, he said.

Bharat Dhokane Pandurang, chairman, Hindustan Agro Co-op Limited, on his parts, said “Russia has a wide experience in this field. It has also been our reliable partner for a long time, and we hope that this project will not only make us closer to the solution of global problems in the sphere of sustainable development, but will also help India to become a centre of radiation technologies in the Asian region.”

