RJio to raise Rs 15K crore through rights issue

A week after rolling out its telecom operations, Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced that it is raising Rs 15,000 crore through a rights issue. The fund will be raised through the issuance of non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS).



Reliance Jio said in a stock exchange filing that the board at its meeting on Monday has decided to make rights issue of 300 crore non-cumulative OCPS of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 40 per OCPS, totalling Rs 15,000 crore to existing shareholders. This is a substitution of the company’s earlier rights issue of equity shares approved by the board at its meeting held on July 14. Reliance Jio had on July 14 said that its board had approved the issuance of 15 billion equity shares of Rs 10 each, totalling Rs 15,000 crore to existing shareholders.



The announcement of rights issue comes a week after the Reliance Industries owned telecom company announced the official roll out of its 4G telecom services. The company said that each OCPS shall be either redeemed at a value of Rs 50 per OCPS or converted into 5 equity shares of Rs 10 each at any time at the option of the company, but not later than 10 years from the date of allotment of OCPS.



