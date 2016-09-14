RInfra consolidated profit rises 7%, income stays flat

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) registered a 7.21 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 438.80 crore for the quarter ended June against Rs 409.27 crore in the same period last year.



The company clocked a net profit even after its defence business reported a loss of Rs 50 crore during the quarter. The company recorded a total income of Rs 7,640 crore in Q1 as against Rs 7,644 crore in the previous fiscal.



The company said Mumbai Metro earned a revenue of Rs 55 crore in the June quarter, an increase of 12 per cent over the same period last fiscal. Over 21 crore commuters travelled with 100 per cent train availability. RInfra has won arbitration award for two road projects — NK Toll Road & DS Toll Road worth Rs 170 crore.



Talking about the Cabinet decision on arbitration, the company’s chief executive officer Lalit Jalan said, “the CCEA initiative to revive the construction sector is a welcome move and will help companies in a big way.”



He said “over Rs 14,000 crore is under advanced stage of arbitration” for the company.



As on June 30, the consolidated net worth of the company stood at Rs 25,920 crore and is conservatively financed with a debt-equity multiple of 1.3x.



The Mumbai distribution unit under its power business recovered Rs 241-crore arrears in Q1 FY17 and total recovery stood at Rs 2,488 crore till date. It has added 16,800 new consumers during the quarter.



It said discussions are in an advanced stage with PSP Investments of Canada for a 49 stake sale in the Mumbai power business. As far as power distribution in Delhi is concerned, it said it has added 46,200 consumers during the quarter and all projects are commissioned and are generating revenue.



Its engineering, procurement and construction business has an order book of Rs 2,720 crore and earned revenue of Rs 723 crore in April-June. The firm is looking to grow it to Rs 30,000 crore this financial year.



