Reliance Growth Fund hits NAV of Rs1,000

Reliance Growth Fund, a 21-year-old fund owned by Reliance Mutual Fund, has crossed the Rs 1,000-mark in net asset value (NAV), a first for the equity funds in the mutual fund industry.



The last updated NAV of Reliance Growth Fund stands at Rs 1003.75, as on Monday.



NAV is the price at which investors buy (bid price) fund shares from a fund company and sell them (redemption price) to a fund company. It is derived by dividing the total value of all the cash and securities in a fund’s portfolio minus its liabilities.



Reliance Growth Fund has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 6,120.53 crore as on March 31, 2017.



The fund launched on 8 October 1995 has given an average annual return of 23.71 per cent since inception. Its five-year return comes to 17.41 per cent and three-year return is 23.90 per cent. One-year return amounts to 32.97 per cent. Investors that stayed with the fund since inception have been benefitted by growing their wealth 100-times till date, the company said.



"It gives us immense satisfaction that Rs 1 lakh invested in our fund is valued at Rs 1 crore today, an endorsement of our belief that MFs are the best investment option for long-term value creation," Reliance Mutual Fund CEO Sundeep Sikka said.



"This growth of NAV--from Rs 10 to Rs 1,000--which is a growth of 100 times in 21 years, also substantiates our view that AMCs with long-term track record of 15-20 years like Reliance MF after sailing through volatile market condition will continue creating wealth for investors," he said.



Reliance Growth Fund, a mid-cap-oriented fund, has primarily invested in financial, information technology, industrials and healthcare companies.



The major sectoral allocations of the fund are in bank (18.45 per cent), finance (10.95 per cent), cement (7.90 per cent), software(6.85 per cent), pesticides (5.97 per cent), pharmaceuticals (5.53 per cent), consumer durables (5.48 per cent) and ferrous metals (5.43 per cent).



The top ten stocks held by Reliance Growth fund included UPL, HCL Technologies, SBI, Muthoot Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Birla Corporation, Grasim Industries and GSFC.



Reliance Mutual Fund with AUM of Rs 2,10,890 crore as on March 31, 2017 is among the top three mutual funds in the industry.



