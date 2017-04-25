Reliance beats D Street estimates with higher refining margins

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday beat the street estimates by posting a 12.3 per cent rise in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 8,046 crore on the back of a higher-than-expected gross refining margin (GRM) of $11.5 per barrel.



The consolidated revenue rose 45.2 per cent to Rs 92,889 crore from Rs 63,954 crore a year earlier.



For the full year, the company recorded its highest ever annual profit at Rs 29,901 crore, 18.8 per cent higher than the previous year.



RIL, the operator of the world’s biggest oil-refinery complex, with a refining capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day earned $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fourth quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year before.



Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said: “Operationally, we continue to scale new heights. RIL generated its highest ever annual profits at Rs 29,901 crore, registering a growth of 18.8 per cent on a YoY basis. Refining and petrochemicals businesses achieved record levels of profitability, underpinned by our ability to access feedstock competitively from global markets, maintain high operating rates and place products in growth markets.”



A strong refining and petrochemicals margin environment contributed to higher operating profits for the year. Petrochemicals Ebit margin was at a five-year high of 14 per cent, the company said.



Operating profit before other income and depreciation increased by 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,194 crore ($ 7.1 billion) from Rs 41,704 crore in the previous year.



Profit after tax (excluding exceptional item) was higher by 18.8 per cent at Rs 29,901 crore against Rs 25,171 crore in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the March quarter was Rs 27.3 against Rs 24.3 in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The company’s outstanding debt as on March 31, 2017 was at Rs 196,601 crore ($30.3 billion) compared to Rs 180,665 crore last year, while cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 77,226 crore ($ 11.9 billion) compared to Rs 89,969 crore.



