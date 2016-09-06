Ramco bags order for aviation software

Ramco Systems, the global aviation software provider on cloud and mobile, on Tuesday said it has won an order from L-3 MAS, Canada’s leading aircraft support service provider.
The latter will implement Ramco aviation suite V5.7 to manage the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations of the Royal Canadian Air Force fleet of CC-150 Polaris aircraft.
Ramco’s scalable and mobile-enabled MRO software built for the aviation industry will replace the legacy maintenance system in use for the CC-150 Polaris fleet with a full suite of aviation software covering engineering and programmes. The suite is expected to streamline L-3 MAS’ user processes and data infrastructure, Ramco Systems said in a statement.
Ramco’s flexible, modular and scalable architecture provides the horizontal and vertical scalability that L-3 MAS was looking for, including the need for offline maintenance capability, it added.
“From mobility to BOTS, technology is changing at a rapid pace. At Ramco, the thrust is on blending these new-age technologies with business needs and offering solutions that result in improving productivity, operational efficiency and the customer experience. We are pleased to support L-3 MAS in addressing the highly specialized challenges of the CC-150 Polaris Fleet management. This order further cements our strength in addressing the needs of the mission-critical defence segment,” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.
With over 75 aviation leaders on board, Ramco is becoming the solution of choice for several large airlines and top heli-operators and multiple MROs in the world. Designed to be accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco Aviation Software continues to add technological innovations with wearable devices offering hands-free computing.
