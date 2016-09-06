Ramco bags order for aviation software

Ramco Systems, the global aviation software provider on cloud and mobile, on Tuesday said it has won an order from L-3 MAS, Canada’s leading aircraft support service provider.The latter will implement Ramco aviation suite V5.7 to manage the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations of the Royal Canadian Air Force fleet of CC-150 Polaris aircraft.Ramco’s scalable and mobile-enabled MRO software built for the aviation industry will replace the legacy maintenance system in use for the CC-150 Polaris fleet with a full suite of aviation software covering engineering and programmes. The suite is expected to streamline L-3 MAS’ user processes and data infrastructure, Ramco Systems said in a statement.Ramco’s flexible, modular and scalable architecture provides the horizontal and vertical scalability that L-3 MAS was looking for, including the need for offline maintenance capability, it added.“From mobility to BOTS, technology is changing at a rapid pace. At Ramco, the thrust is on blending these new-age technologies with business needs and offering solutions that result in improving productivity, operational efficiency and the customer experience. We are pleased to support L-3 MAS in addressing the highly specialized challenges of the CC-150 Polaris Fleet management. This order further cements our strength in addressing the needs of the mission-critical defence segment,” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.With over 75 aviation leaders on board, Ramco is becoming the solution of choice for several large airlines and top heli-operators and multiple MROs in the world. Designed to be accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco Aviation Software continues to add technological innovations with wearable devices offering hands-free computing.