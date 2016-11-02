Ramadorai quits govt posts, fuels guesses on Tata top job

In what could be a significant departure from government, former Tata Consultancy Services vice-chairman S Ramadorai resigned as the chairman of National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) in the rank of a cabinet minister and also as the chief of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Tuesday.



Plagued by a serious viral infection since July which left him debilitated and ICU ridden for a week, Ram as he is popularly called, quit on health grounds. While he resigned in late September, the PMO accepted it only recently and the news was outed on Tuesday.



His resignation, however comes at a crucial time. For while he may have decided to ''go slow'' at his wife's behest, speculation is rife that it may have something to do with his formal return to the House of Tatas where he has had a long and distinguished career. At 71, he has a clear four years of service, if the search panel chooses him as the next chairman of Tata Sons to replace Cyrus Mistry. The cut-off age is 75 and so it was with Ratan Tata when he demitted office in late December 2012. Ramadorai has the necessary stature and gravitas to helm the $100 billion diversified conglomerate.



Ram is what can only be described as a quintessential Tata man, one who exemplifies the spirit of the House. He also has Ratan Tata's trust and ear, which makes him a shoo in for the job if he wishes so. Humble and down to earth, Ram is a people's man who built a rock solid tech company after he inherited it from the larger than life Faqir Chand Kohli.



Secretary Rohit Nandan will discharge the duties of interim chairman of NSDA for the moment. The NSDC board is likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss the future road map post the resignation



Ramadorai has been in public service since February 2011 with NSDA being an autonomous body which coordinates and harmonises the skill development efforts of the government and the private sector to achieve the skilling targets of the nation. In February 2011, the government had appointed him as the adviser to the Prime Minister in the National Council on Skill Development, in the rank of a cabinet minister. This council was subsumed into the NSDA in June 2013. He recently retired as the vice-chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, a company he was associated with, for 42 years. He took charge as CEO in 1996 when the company's revenues were at $155 million and since then led the company through some of its most exciting phases, including its going public in 2004.



In October 2009, he completed his tenure as CEO, leaving a $6 billion global IT services company to his successor to lead. He was then appointed vice chairman of TCS.



S Ramadorai is chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited) and AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd. He continues to be an independent director on the boards of Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Piramal Enterprises.



