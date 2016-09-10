R-Com-Aircel merger to conclude by Sept 14

Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications (R-Com) and Malaysian business tycoon T Ananda Krishnan promoted Aircel are set to conclude the proposed merger of their Wireless businesses into one large entity called AIRCOM by September 14, sources privy to the development said.



This merger is expected to kick-off fresh round of realignment in the telecom services market that is already heated up with the entry of Reliance Jio and established players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea slugging it out. This merged entity would be country’s third largest telecom firm by subscribers.



Sources said the boards of both Aircel and R-Com will shortly meet to clear the 50:50 deal that will also mark infusion of Rs 5,000 crore in equity funding into the combined entity. Both the entities will also transfer Rs 14,000 crore each of their debt to the new entity.



Under the terms of deal, R-Com will spin-off its mobile business into a separate arm which will then merge with mobile business of the Maxis-owned Aircel with both companies having equal ownership.



The merged entity will remain unlisted in initial years and operate under a new brand name tentatively called AIRCOM.



An unique aspect of the deal is that existing boards of the both R-Com and Aircel will not have any representation in the board of the new entity. It’s board would be constituted by drawing independent experts from the industry, which will then select an outsider as the chairman.



R-Com and Aircel have been in exclusive talks since December on a much-anticipated amalgamation in what would be the first in-market telecom merger of national scale in the country. It could trigger further consolidation in the sector with players ducking it out to maintain market share in an environment that could see new disruptions and new entrants.



For the two entities, the merger is expected to bring synergies in terms of both revenue and cost.



