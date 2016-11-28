Promising to fit all

When the brand focuses on unbranded goods and the startup prefers to call itself a tech platform rather than an e-tailer, one can manage on low operating costs and low return rates from customers, explains Sujayath Ali, co-founder and chief executive officer of Voonik, India’s leading unbranded fashion marketplace.



“We are a tech platform rather than a retail company. We focus on a lot of automation. As a lean market place, our contribution per order is higher than others and we are operating at 50 percent less costs as against other fashion brands like Myantra and others”, he says.



Apart from Bengal sarees, the e-tailer is now focusing on plus sizes for all categories of women -- housewives, working women, college going women, simple as well as trend conscious women. Rameshwar Mishra, head of categories, Voonik, says there is always a demand-supply gap for plus sizes with 7-8 per cent daily sales.



There seems to be a perennial demand-supply gap when it comes to plus-sizes.



“We as company are still gathering new accessories for plus sizes –- from 2XL-7XL. We always face a supply gap for bigger XL sizes. A lot of suppliers and manufacturers are coming forward to this,” he says.



The plus size market which is on a growth spree is expected to be bigger than $2 billion by 2017.



Their success is based on low operating costs. “If you look at Myntra, Flipkart or others, you will find our operating cost is 50 per cent lower than them. We are more focused on the efficiency of the platform. We have been able to improve the selling matrix. Our number of products returned, cost of delivery, cancellation percentage is just 8 per cent. We only need to recover our cost of marketing, which we hope to do by next one year,” explains Sujayath.



Like Sujayath, the team is run by Amazon veterans and he is proud of his team. “We started as a personalisation brand in fashion discovery where we would cater to body shape, skin tone, among others. As we progressed, we found our app became mass-segment centric from Tier II and Tier III cities. Their price points are less and hence we started catering to all.” Voonik has a multiple app approach -- for women and men.



For high-end sarees, Voonik aquired Picksilk, which works with silk weavers. It is now looking at Bengali sarees. “We have a big price advantage when you cut down the middlemen,” says Sujayath.



Voonik said it expects to hit sales run rate of $250 million by the end of March, 2017. The company is currently on a $100 million volume run rate and has recently expanded into two additional product categories, which include premium products category Vilara and menswear offering Mr Voonik, besides its core women vertical.



Voonik has so far raised $20 million in Series B funding, led by Sequoia Capital. In August 2015, Voonik acqui-hired Trialkart, a virtual dressing room app. Hardly six months later, it acquired Getsty, a curator of personalised fashion for men following which Mr Voonik was launched.



Before launching Vilara the company bought out online occasion-wear brand Zohraa. At the same time it announced that it has acquired Styl, an app that connects salons and stylists to users, as well as Picksilk, an online silk store for handloom sarees, for technology. Founded in 2013, Voonik claims a revenue run rate of $13 million.



