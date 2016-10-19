PNB Housing Fin sets IPO in Rs 750-775 price band

PNB Housing Finance will float its mega initial public offering (IPO) next week in a price band of Rs 750 to Rs 775 a share. The company, a subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s second largest public sector bank, aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore of growth capital by diluting 23.5 per cent stake, or roughly 4 crore shares of a face value of Rs 10 each.Post-listing, PNB Housing Finance’s stake would come down to 38-39 per cent from 51 per cent now while private equity investor Carlyle’s stake would come down to 36-37 per cent from 49 per cent.The IPO opens on October 25 and closes on October 27.In the public issue, 50 per cent shares is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35 per cent for retail individual investors and 15 per cent for high net worth individuals. The company, in consultation with the book running lead managers, may allocate up to 60 per cent of the QIB category to anchor investors on the eve of the public issue.PNB Housing Finance was incorporated in 1988 as a fully owned subsidiary of PNB when banks were not allowed to do housing finance business in their own portfolio.The PNB’s housing finance business picked up steam after New Silk Route invested in the company through Destimoney Enterprises (DEL) in 2009 and acquired 26 per cent of its equity share capital. Subsequently DEL through a series of transactions subscribed to additional equity shares, increasing its stake to 49 per cent. In February 2015, DEL was sold to an affiliate of the Carlyle Group, which at present owns those 49 per cent shares in PNB Housing Finance.The fresh capital being raised will be used as growth capital for investing in expanding the distribution network, PNB Housing Finance officials said while announcing the public issue on Tuesday.PNB Housing Finance has 48 branches at 32 locations in the country and 40 per cent of its market share comes from North India, with the remaining 60 per cent coming from West and South India in almost equal proportions.Sanjay Gupta, managing director, PNB Housing Finance, speaking on utilisation of the money being raised, said, “It’s growth capital, it will be invested in ramping up the distribution network and augment the capital base to meet our future capital requirement. We will be opening 18 more branches this year, six in existing cities and 12 in new cities.”Lately, the company has seen rapid growth, making it the fifth largest housing finance firm by asset and second largest by retail deposit. As on June 30, its loan portfolio had grown to Rs 30,900.64 crore from Rs 16,819.37 crore as on March 31, 2015 and Rs 3,969.66 crore as on March 31, 2012.As of June 30, the company had 0.27 per cent gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of its total loan portfolio and net NPAs were 0.19 per cent as a percentage of total loan portfolios.The global co-ordinators and book running lead mangers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JM Financial, J P Morgan and Morgan Stanley.