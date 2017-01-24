Pharma stocks come under selling pressure as worries mount over Trump plans

Pharma stocks continued to face selling pressure as investors worried over the impact of the Trump administration’s plans to curb drug prices in the US offloaded the stocks.



Most of the top pharma stocks fell by 1-4 per cent even on a day when broader market saw buying interest. The BSE Heathcare index was down more than half a per cent, though the bellwether BSE Sensex was up 87 points.



Shares of companies with large exposure to the US were getting battered. Divi’s Laboratories was down 3.75 per cent, Glenmark fell 1.5 per cent, Sun Pharma down 1 per cent and Aurobindo Pharma ended lower by 0.9 per cent.



While generic drug majors such as Sun Pharma, Glenmark and Lupin export over 40 per cent of their overall sales to the US, according to some experts these companies will feel the heat as the US government may put pressure on drug companies to lower prices of life saving drugs.



Hit by the Trump administration’s plans to curb drug prices in the US, domestic phrama companies have seen huge selloff in the past few months, with the BSE Healthcare index falling by around 8 per cent in the last three months.



“S&P BSE Healthcare index has continually underperformed the Sensex as the sector continues to face headwinds due to fierce competition, shorter time-to-market, expiring patents, slowing sales growth and declining profitability in developed markets,” IDBI Capital said in a research note. It further said these companies “need to find solutions to beat these challenges. Additional woes on the domestic front are the regulatory issues, which are negatively impacting the near-term outlook.”



For these companies the US business continues to experience pressure in the base business, mainly on account of channel consolidation and increased competition and large one-off exclusive sales are to end.



They are also facing margin pressure as increased R&D expenses eating into the Ebitda margins.



“The Indian generic pharma industry has been experiencing a rough patch in the past 18-24 months. It is mainly due to FDA regulatory issues at key players such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, and Cadila Healthcare. This coupled with pricing erosion on channel consolidations in the US, the DOJ probe on price collusion, increasing competition from small players, and delayed key approvals have led to a de-rating of the sector,” HSBC Global Research said in a report.



“We believe that FDA clearance of pending issues at key facilities is essential before sentiment turns positive for the sector,” it further said.



The Trump administration is proposing to have a border tax to boost US manufacturing by taxing imports this as per analysts will be detrimental to Indian pharma companies.



"The tax can negatively impact the Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) of Indian pharma companies by 17-46 per cent," said Bank of Amercia Merrill Lynch Global Research.



The drug industry has been on the edge for two years about the potential for more government pressure on pricing after sharp increases in the costs of some life-saving drugs came into sharp focus.



Trump’s campaign platform included allowing the Medicare healthcare program to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which the law currently prohibits.



