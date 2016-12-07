Paytm launches payments method for non-internet users

Paytm has announced a toll-free number 180018001234 to enable consumers and merchants without an internet connection to pay and receive money instantly and also recharge their mobile phones.



This will empower millions of non-smartphone users to go cashless even without a smartphone. To use this service, as a first step, customers and merchants need to register with Paytm with their mobile number and set their four Digit Paytm PIN.



They can then enter the recipient’s mobile number, amount and their Paytm PIN to successfully transfer the money from their Paytm wallet to another Paytm wallet. “We are committed to enabling more and more Indians to be able to transact digitally. The launch of our new toll free payment number is another significant step in that direction. This will allow even non-smartphone users across India go cashless,” said Sr. VP Paytm, Nitin Misra.



Currently over a million offline merchants across India accept Paytm as their preferred payment mode. Paytm is accepted everywhere including taxis, autos, petrol pumps, grocery shops, restaurants, coffee shops, multiplexes, parking, pharmacies, hospitals, kirana shops and many more.



Paytm can also be used to pay for services like recharges and bill payments, utility payments, movie tickets, travel bookings, food ordering and shopping. With its assertive focus on mobile payments, the company is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life across India.



