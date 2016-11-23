LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Paytm launches ‘App POS’ for small merchants to accept debit, credit cards

By ANI Nov 23 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
India’s largest digital wallet and payment company Paytm on Wednesday updated its app to launch India’s first APP POS allowing all small and medium merchants to accept all card payments including Rupay, Visa, MasterCard and Maestro.

Under “Accept Payment” icon on new updated App, small shopkeepers and businesses can self declare their details and give bank account details to start receiving payments instantly.

“Paytm has already been accepted by many merchants. By extending our merchant network to all other payment networks, we are enabling digital payments to a very large number of Indians,” said Founder and CEO Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma at an event in New Delhi.

The company aims to empower over 15 million merchants across the country by enabling them to accept debit and credit card payments at zero setup fee and zero introductory transaction processing cost.

“We are on a mission to democratize payments and empower even the smallest merchants to be able to accept credit and debit card payments from their customers. We are very proud that we are able to contribute to the digitization of our economy,” added Vijay.

Backed by a strong ecosystem of customers and merchants, the company is currently registering over an average of five million transactions worth with an annualized GMV of Rs. 30,000 crore.

Paytm is accepted everywhere including taxi, autos, petrol pumps, grocery shops, restaurants, coffee shops, multiplexes, parking, pharmacies, hospitals, kirana shops, newspaper vendors and many more. It can now also be used to pay at thousands of apps and websites for services like recharges and bill payments, movie tickets, travel bookings, food ordering and shopping.

Currently there are only 1.4 million POS Terminals across the country to serve over 750 million Indian consumers who have debit/credit cards. Only 3.5 percent of all retail outlets in the country accept debit/credit cards with near zero penetration in the mass retail segment which makes up more than 90 percent of all retail in India.

With its assertive focus on mobile payments, Paytm is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life by developing alternate solutions to address this challenge.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Fix the loopholes
    Rural distress caused by demonetisation can be the biggest challenge for Modi

    A large chunk of urban population may be coming to terms with the fact that their wallets will remain empty for some more time to come, may be beyond

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> And The game continues

Man is a prisoner of his past, but so are ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter