Ola launches ride-sharing service in 5 more cities

By PTI Oct 19 2016 , Bangaluru

Tags: Companies
Taxi aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced the launch of its ride sharing service 'Ola Share' in 5 new cities - Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Coimbatore and Ludhiana.

With the addition of five cities, Ola Share is now present in 15 cities, the company said in a release. It said that the "unprecedented" success of the category has been facilitated by innovative technology solutions aimed at benefiting customers and driver-partners alike.

Stating that Ola Share has been especially designed to reduce pollution and congestion in cities, the release said that in the last 8-10 months, Ola has been able to save upwards of 48 lakh kgs of carbon emissions along with over 20 lakh litres of fuel.

Launched in October 2015, Ola Share has received tremendous acceptance from both customers and driver partners, the company claimed.

