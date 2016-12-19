Ola to invest Rs 100cr over 3 years for skill development

Transportation aggregator Ola said it will invest Rs 100 crore for addition and skilling of one lakh drivers to its platform over the next three years.



Ola has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for training, skill development and empowerment of these driver partners.



The joint project will involve Ola and NSDC identifying people from various sections of the society and skilling them to become driver entrepreneurs, Ola said in a statement.



"Ola aims at investing Rs 100 crore in adding 1,00,000 drivers to its platform," it added.



The MoU was signed by Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Manish Kumar, MD and CEO of NSDC, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, among others in Kanpur.



"The mobility sector in the country is witnessing phenomenal growth and has the potential to empower aspiring individuals from all walks of life to become entrepreneurs. We are extremely excited to partner with NSDC to invest in the training and skilling of drivers as this would help us in realising our objective of nurturing micro-entrepreneurship," Aggarwal said.



Ola currently has over 5.5 lakh driver partners on its platform.



