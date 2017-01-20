LoginRegister
Ola expands 'Play' to Prime users

By PTI Jan 20 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Cab aggregator Ola today expanded Ola Play -- its connected car platform -- to users of its Prime category cabs.

The Bengaluru-based company had launched Ola Play about two months ago, offering it to select users.

"After two months of exclusive access to Ola Select customers, Prime Play is now available for booking for all Ola customers. Ola Select (premium subscription product), witnessed a growth of over 300 per cent in this period," Ola said in a statement.

Ola Play is powered by proprietary in-car and cloud technologies, bringing advance car controls, choice of personalised content and a fully connected interactive experience for users.

It also allows various partners like Apple Music, Sony LIV, Audio Compass and Fynd to build a high quality interactive experience for users.

Ola Play is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and will be extended to over 50,000 Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017.

"With Ola Play, our aim is to create an experience that is better than owning a car. The response from our Ola Select customers has been phenomenal and a vast majority of current users requested Prime Play rides for all their travel requirements," Ola Play Head Ankit Jain said.

