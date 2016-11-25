Oil firms escape cash crunch but stocks fall

Oil marketing companies have escaped the cash crunch on the back of old currency notes that are still being used for buying petrol and diesel. Stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs) remained range-bound during this period of liquidity crunch.



But, the falling rupee has put some pressure on the stocks of oil marketing companies in the last couple of days, as they have spent heavily on crude oil imports.



The shares of the three major oil marketing companies — IOC, HPCL and BPCL —traded in a narrow range between Nov 8 and Nov 24, BSE data indicated. Initially, prices surged on Nov 10 in response to the government allowing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to be valid for buying petrol and diesel from the petrol pumps. However, since then stock prices of OMCs ceased to be as volatile as other consumption-focused items like consumer durables, FMCG and jewellery.



Indian Oil Corporation traded in the narrow range of Rs 286.65 to Rs 319.9 during Nov 8 to Nov 24 period on the BSE against its 52-week range of Rs 172.53 to Rs 333.60. Hindustan Petroleum traded in the range of Rs 444.15 to Rs 462.55 against 52-week range of Rs 211.79 to Rs 471.00 and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was in the range of Rs 633.6 to Rs 664.8 against 52-week range of Rs 366.10 to Rs 694.75.



Analysts agreed that financial performance of oil marketing companies won’t be impacted as they had escaped the cash crunch.



But the recent weakening of the rupee and spurt in crude oil futures price in the international market did impact the stocks of OMCs negatively in last few trading sessions.



Crude futures rose from $44.98 per barrel to $49.20 per barrel on Nov 22.



The rupee weakened to an all time low Rs 68.86 per dollar on Thursday in intra-day trade, breaching previous all time low of 68.85 in August 2013, though it closed at 68.73. On Wednesday the rupee had closed at 68.56 a dollar.



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



