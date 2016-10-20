No sale of heavy industry PSUs

As the government plans to line up two-dozen state-owned enterprises for strategic sale, Anant Geete on Thursday asserted that there would be no strategic sale of PSUs under his ministry in FY17.



“There will be no strategic sale in any company (which falls under the department of heavy industry) during the current financial year. The government is studying all factors while taking a decision on the strategic sale of a firm,” the heavy industries minister said at an Assocham conference.



At least 16 PSUs under the heavy industries ministry have been identified for liquidation.



As the manufacturing sector struggles with weak demand, Geete on Thursday exhorted companies to counter the growing Chinese challenge by selling products at globally competitive prices.



“India’s manufacturing sector is in trouble for last many years. In the era of globalisation, competing in international markets has become a challenge for the country’s private as well as state-owned firms,” Geete said.



“If we fail to compete globally, we will get isolated. We have to compete with China, which has occupied a dominant place in markets worldwide. We need to accept this challenge.”



The Nikkei Markit India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of manufacturing performance – fell to 52.1 in September from 52.6 in August, indicating that growth in the sector has lost some momentum.



