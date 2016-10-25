No decision yet on legal recourse to Mistry ouster: Shapoorji
Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi
The single largest shareholder with 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons - the holding company of Tata Group, Shapoorji said it will make a statement on the course of action it chooses when such a thing becomes necessary.
"Neither the SP Group nor Mr Cyrus Mistry have made any statement yet. While the circumstances are being studied, there is no basis to media speculation about litigation at this stage. As and when a public statement becomes necessary, it would be made," the construction group said in an emailed statement.
In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Mistry was yesterday sacked as Chairman of India's largest conglomerate Tata Group. He has been replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim, a development that can trigger a confrontation between the single-largest shareholder and the company's founding family.