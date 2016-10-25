LoginRegister
No decision yet on legal recourse to Mistry ouster: Shapoorji

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
A day after its nominee Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Group, Shapoorji Pallonji today said it is studying the "circumstances" and has not yet decided on taking legal recourse.

The single largest shareholder with 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons - the holding company of Tata Group, Shapoorji said it will make a statement on the course of action it chooses when such a thing becomes necessary.

"Neither the SP Group nor Mr Cyrus Mistry have made any statement yet. While the circumstances are being studied, there is no basis to media speculation about litigation at this stage. As and when a public statement becomes necessary, it would be made," the construction group said in an emailed statement.

In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Mistry was yesterday sacked as Chairman of India's largest conglomerate Tata Group. He has been replaced by his predecessor Ratan Tata in the interim, a development that can trigger a confrontation between the single-largest shareholder and the company's founding family.

