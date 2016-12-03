LoginRegister
Nissan launches GT-R in India priced at Rs 1.99 crore

By PTI Dec 03 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor India has launched its iconic model GT-R in India, priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Nissan GT-R is the iconic supercar that embodies the pinnacle of Japanese firm's engineering prowess and driving performance. In its latest incarnation, the model comes with Nissan's latest design language and is replete with cutting-edge technology.

"The GT-R is a very special car for Nissan and we are delighted to add it to our Indian line-up for the first time in its history," Nissan India Operations President Guillaume Sicard said in a statement.

The GT-R will give a great boost to the Nissan brand in India and is guaranteed to turn many heads, he added.

GT-R's comes with a 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin- turbocharged engine with each unit handcrafted by the company's own Takumi technicians.

GT-R is produced at the Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan, and will be brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit).

It will be sold exclusively through the Nissan dealership in Noida, National Capital Region (NCR). This dealership will also house India's first Nissan High Performance Centre (NHPC), which will be solely responsible for the service of the car.

Nissan started taking orders for the GT-R in India in September this year and deliveries to customers will begin soon.

