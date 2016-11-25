Netsurf targets US farm sector

American companies like Amway would have made big in the Indian direct selling market. But now, a not so large Indian company, Netsurf Network, is foraying into the US direct selling market with an eye on the farm sector.



Netsurf Network, which has around 8 lakh direct sellers across 22 states in India, is in the process of entering the US market, for which it has roped in Launch Smart, a US-based consultant in multi-level marketing.



“We are seeking necessary approvals to launch our operations in the country. For farm care products we need the approval of US Environmental Protection Agency and for our personal care and health care products nod from the US Food and Drugs Administration is needed. In two years we hope to sell products in the US market,” said Sujit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Netsurf Network.



Netsurf’s focus will be on farm care as it has some “unique organic formulations” that will stand out in the market. “Our Biofit Bio-95 Emulsifier is the only organic emulsifier in the world. Usually chemical-based emulsifiers are used in the farm sector. The demand for organic fertilisers, pesticides and livestock nutrition supplements are growing fast in the US. The market is four to five times bigger than that in India, which is estimated to be around $500 million,” he said.



The company is seeking approval for nine farm care products, including Biofit Emulsifier, Wrap Up defence booster and Intact, which sucks pests. Farm Care accounts for 40 per cent of the sales of Netsurf and healthcare another 40 per cent. Personal care and home care are comparatively smaller segments.



The company is also in the process of forming joint ventures with biotechnology companies in South Korea, Sri Lanka and Japan. Under the joint venture, Netsurf will seek technology transfer from these companies and set up research and development lab for the new products. The company is also in the process of setting up its third manufacturing facility in Sikkim to produce a few farm care and personal care products.



