LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Motherson Sumi closes bid for Rs 1,993 cr QIP

By PTI Sep 14 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies, Stake Sale
Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems on Wednesday said it has closed the bid for Rs 1,993.5 crore fund raising through qualified institutional placement after fixing the issue price at Rs 317 per share.

The board of directors in its meeting held on September 13 approved fixing the issue price at Rs 317 per share, including a premium of Rs 316 per share, after giving a discount of 2.79 per cent (Rs 9.10) to the floor price of Rs 326.1 per share, Motherson Sumi said in a BSE filing.

The company had fixed September 13 as the closure date of bids.

It further said the board has approved issue of confirmation allocation note for allocation of 6.29 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems were trading at Rs 316.05 apiece in the afternoon trade, up 0.80 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Cauvery conundrum
    The lumpen proletariat, it seems, can trump the civil administration

    There’s no place for violence, arson, loot and shut down in our own Silicon Valley, Bangalore.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Why do startups succeed and fail

In his book Letters from Russia, Rabindranath Tagore had famously ...

Zehra Naqvi

Simplest way through a complex maze

The simplest answer to a problem is usually the correct ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter