Morocco firm to buy 50% stake in Kribhco plant

Morocco's Office Cherifien de Phosphate (OCP), a leading phosphate exporter, will pick up equity stake in a phosphoric and potassic (P&K) fertiliser plant being set up by Krishak Bharati Cooperative (Kribhco) near Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh.



Official sources privy to the development said that OCP would hold 50 per cent stake in the proposed plant being set up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, while Kribhco will hold the balance equity. A MoU proposing the joint venture arrangement is expected to be signed on Friday. While the actual investment being made by OCP could not be ascertained, sources said the plant may be built on a debt-equity ratio of 70:30. This would entail an investment of about Rs 225 crore by each partner. The companies could not be immediately contacted.



The P&K plant will be the first to be operated by the cooperative, which produces only urea. It will have an annual capacity of 6 lakh tonnes, which would be increased to 12 lakh tonnes per annum in the second phase. It is expected that the new plant will be operational in the next four-five years.



The techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) for the project has already been prepared and the state government has allotted 119.5 acres of land for the project in the first tranche, which has been taken under possession by Kribhco, an official said.



Kribhco chairman Chandra Pal Singh had said last month that the state government has offered power at Re 1 per unit for the next 10 years, VAT exemption for the next seven years and a host of other incentives to the new plant.



Kribhco’s urea production was 22.68 lakh tonnes during 2015-16 with 103.34 per cent capacity utilisation.



The cooperative’s total sales of urea, including production of its joint venture plants in Oman and UP’s Shahjahanpur, was 42.58 lakh tonnes, which is 13.32 per cent of the total urea sold in the country. Its profit was Rs 275 crore in 2015-16.



On the other hand, aiming to become the world’s top producer, OCP targets to increase its fertiliser production to 12 million tonnes by 2017 from 4.5 million tonnes in 2010.



The company has made a series of acquisitions and tieups to improve its infrastructure and boost output. It plans to increase output to 47 million tonnes of crude phosphate rock in 2017 from about 34 million tonnes in 2013.



OCP last year bought Bunge’s 50 per cent stake in a joint venture in Morocco -- Bunge Maroc Phosphore SA. It also announced to buy 10 per cent stake in a Brazil-based company.



