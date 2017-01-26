Moody's downgrades RCom credit rating to B2

Global rating agency Moody's has downgraded credit rating of telecom operator Reliance Communications (RCom) within high credit risk scale from B1 to B2 with negative outlook on account high debt to cash flow ratio of the company.



"The downgrade primarily reflects our expectation that RCom's leverage — as measured by consolidated debt...Divided by Ebitda — will remain above 7 times over the next 6-9 months. Meanwhile, the company pursues regulatory, shareholder and debt holder approvals for its announced restructuring, including the de-merger of its wireless business and sale of its tower assets," Moody's VP and senior credit officer Annalisa Di Chiara said.



Negative outlook primarily reflects uncertainty regarding the timing and completion of announced restructuring and the resultant range of leverage and business risk profiles if one or both transactions are delayed or cancelled, Moody's said.



Obligations rated B are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk. The number in front of these ratings indicate level of risk in the same scale with 1 indicating lower risk and 3 lower ranking within same scale.



Moody's had downgraded RCom from Ba to B1 in November on account of "weak performance" of the company.



Obligations rated Ba are judged to be speculative and are subject to substantial credit risk.



Moody's said that it expects Ebitda (indicator of cash flow) from the company's Indian operations—which contribute around 85 per cent of Ebitda —will remain under pressure over the next 6-12 months in light of intensifying competition in India's mobile sector.



