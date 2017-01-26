LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Moody's downgrades RCom credit rating to B2

By FC Bureau Jan 26 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Global rating agency Moody's has downgraded credit rating of telecom operator Reliance Communications (RCom) within high credit risk scale from B1 to B2 with negative outlook on account high debt to cash flow ratio of the company.

"The downgrade primarily reflects our expectation that RCom's leverage — as measured by consolidated debt...Divided by Ebitda — will remain above 7 times over the next 6-9 months. Meanwhile, the company pursues regulatory, shareholder and debt holder approvals for its announced restructuring, including the de-merger of its wireless business and sale of its tower assets," Moody's VP and senior credit officer Annalisa Di Chiara said.

Negative outlook primarily reflects uncertainty regarding the timing and completion of announced restructuring and the resultant range of leverage and business risk profiles if one or both transactions are delayed or cancelled, Moody's said.

Obligations rated B are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk. The number in front of these ratings indicate level of risk in the same scale with 1 indicating lower risk and 3 lower ranking within same scale.

Moody's had downgraded RCom from Ba to B1 in November on account of "weak performance" of the company.

Obligations rated Ba are judged to be speculative and are subject to substantial credit risk.

Moody's said that it expects Ebitda (indicator of cash flow) from the company's Indian operations—which contribute around 85 per cent of Ebitda —will remain under pressure over the next 6-12 months in light of intensifying competition in India's mobile sector.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Heed the Prez
    Debate, not division, is what Mukherjee advises in his last address as President

    Nostalgia comes calling, as the Indian Republic celebrated its 68th Independence Day as a sovereign nation after having freed itself from imperialist

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of body, brain and placebo effect

While most theories on human nature were based on conscious ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter