Monsanto-Bayer deal is puzzling for India

The government’s move to control multinational seed companies through capping seed prices and royalty may end up helping the same biggies if Indian companies merge with their joint venture partners.Take for instance the Monsanto-Bayer-Mahyco case. After the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer globally, Mahyco is going to feel the heat in India. Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (MMBL) is a joint venture between Monsanto and Maharashtra-based Mahyco. While MMBL sub-licensed Bt cotton seed technology to various domestic seed companies, Mahyco is active in hybrid seeds.“There will be a conflict of business as both Mahyco and Bayer have presence in Indian hybrid seeds market,” an industry expert said, adding: “Much will depend on how Bayer perceives its new business partner.” The expert also said that since Monsanto has already decided not to release new GM technology in India, Mahyco’s business will also be affected.As the government has been trying to regulate the seed companies by issuing guidelines after capping the retail prices, Monsanto India on August 25 said it has informed the Genetically Engineering Approval Committee, regulator of Bt seeds, its decision to withdraw application seeking approval for commercial release of new GM cotton seeds.Sources said Mahyco is prepared to accept any decision, which will unfold following the acquisition. The impact on Indian operation will be felt later as this acquisition may take as long as two years to get completed in all aspects of paper work, sources said.Mahyco, which has resisted the pressure from Monsanto for a sell out all through these years since the tie-up in 2002, may agree to Bayer for a merger if it gets a good price, the industry official said. If the merger takes place, then there is no question of royalty.The government perceives those companies associated with Monsanto as profiteering at the cost of farmers, which the companies deny but stay away from being named to avoid any confrontation, he said.The multinational seed companies claim that the royalty fees that the government has been trying to cap are higher in China and the US. They said since pricing has global implications, there cannot be a big difference in royalty fees from country to country.After negotiating for months, Bayer on last month had announced that it signed a merger agreement with Monsanto under which it will acquire the US seed major for an estimated $66 billion. Bayer-Monsanto deal has been the third one in recent times after Dow Chemical-DuPont and ChemChina-Syngenta.