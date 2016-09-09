M&M ties up with Ola to sell cars, services

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ola have entered into a tie-up that will help the Indian automaker earn around $400 million in revenue over the next two years by selling cars, financing and services to cab hire firm Ola.This is the second partnership by Ola with an automaker and could help boost its earnings by around Rs 2,600 crore over the next two years.Under the alliance, M&M and its group companies in the financial insurance and used-vehicle arm Mahindra First Choice will offer products and services to Ola and it hopes to sell around 40,000 units, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra told reporters, announcing the tie-up.He further said, “this is a vital alliance for the Mahindra group and will be giving us the first-mover advantage in the fast growing sharing economy of India.”Ola, on the other hand, will get access to a one-stop-shop for vehicles and services for its drivers under, which the company hopes to foster entruprenuership. The alliance will privide 100 per cent financing to buy Mahindra cars or used card through its platform Mahindra First Choice, apart from providing parts and after sales at discounts.Earlier this year, Mahindra had expressed concern over the growth of ride-sharing and cab aggregators, terming them as disruptors detrimental to automakers as this will lead to lower car/vehicle ownerships.But he said his statement in this January was misinterpreted and that what he meant was that going forward both will have to work together to create an shared ecosystem for the mobility and this demand for shared ecosystem will only increase going forward, which will also see faster adoption of electric vehicles following the massive drop in battery prices.Mahindra is the latest automaker to partner a ride-sharing firm to guard against a shift in consumer choice away from vehicle ownership in favour of buying transportation by the mile or minute.