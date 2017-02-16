M&M takes service route to ride truck market

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s third largest commercial vehicle maker by sales, on Wednesday introduced a novel service support initiative for its commercial vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai route to boost sales.



“The 1,500 km Delhi-Mumbai stretch accounts for nearly 30 per cent of trucking traffic in the country and we want to tap this sector aggressively with world-class services to the truck owners,” Nalin Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer at Mahindra truck and bus division told Financial Chronicle.



Mahindra, which has at present seven MPARTS (Mahindra parts) Plazas at strategic points across the country, will add 19 new ones to take the tally to 26 such plazas by the end of FY18. It will also set up 14 mobile service vans and 13 mobile workshops to cater to the trucks. The Mumbai-based automobile major’s Mahindra truck & bus division said its service facilities for all its customers would be available at every 60 kilometres along the route connecting Delhi and Mumbai.



The company has also guaranteed that it would provide service support within two hours on the Delhi-Mumbai service corridor or pay a penalty of Rs 500 for every extra hour of delay.



Mahindra competes with market leader Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles in the country.



Apart from the existing two MPARTS Plazas at Mumbai and Delhi, three more would be set up at Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Udaipur to cater to the truckers on the Delhi-Mumbai road corridor, Mehta said. Sixteen such Plazas would also be set up across India.



Also, from March, M&M would also make the 150 fast moving spares identified as essential maintenance parts, available 24x7 at the plazas.



Mahindra sold 16 per cent more light commercial vehicles at 6,000 units in the April-January 2017 period against industry sales of 9 per cent in this segment.



