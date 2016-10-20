Merlin 5th Avenue coming to Kolkata

Kolkata’s leading realty player Merlin Group has announced the launch of ‘Merlin 5th Avenue’, an exclusive residential complex which consists of 273 luxury apartments. Spread over 4.22 acres the development boasts of having 60 per cent open space and consists of five well-designed high-rise towers.



Located at Mahishbathan, almost walking distance from Sector V, an emerging Central Business District (CBD), and the IT capital of eastern India, the project site of Merlin 5th Avenue Kolkata is in close proximity to schools and colleges, shopping centers, malls, hospitals, supermarkets, banks, ATMs, public transport and more.



“At Merlin Group we are determined to ensure enhanced customer satisfaction through all our projects and the team thrives to achieve it through thoughtful innovation. Merlin 5th Avenue will bear the testimony of superior planning, availability of luxurious amenities at an affordable price with maximum connectivity and convenience. Our motive has always been to surpass expectations of the industry and provide value homes to consumers nationwide. With our knowledge bank and high quality development skills, we are making a huge difference by creating new benchmarks in urban and semi-urban living,” said Sushil Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group.



Merlin 5th Avenue will house 273 luxurious and spacious 3BHK apartments and garden apartment variants that start with an area of 1062 sq. ft. and go up to 2392 sq. ft. On offer at 5th Avenue will be amenities such as separate quarters for domestic help, a landscaped central garden, a swanky clubhouse, elegant fountain, cycling and jogging track, 10 station gym with change room, meditation pavilion / gazebos, open air yoga zone, a park for senior citizens, barbeque zone, sports facilities for indoor and outdoor games cigar lounge, billiards table, cards, chess and pool, trendy salon, library, party room, banquet hall, TV lounge, guest rooms, a car wash area, fast elevators, AC entrance lobby, shaded sit outs, 3-tier security with boom barriers, security cabin, access control lobbies and elevation, video phone and intercom, multi-functional party room, home theatre, to mention a few, said Mohta.



With all these modern amenities, apartments at Merlin 5th Avenue will be available at the price of Rs 67.96 lakh, Rs 76.42 lakh, Rs 81.47 lakh, Rs 85.88 lakh and Rs 1.21 crore, depending on the size of the apartment. Possession of new residences will be handed over to home buyers by June 2020.



