Meridian Group rolls out affordable housing

Kolkata-headquartered Meridian Group, a leading realty player, which has so far built and developed over 8 lakh sqft of both residential and commercial properties with another 1.7 million sqft area being under construction, is now shelling out more than Rs 300 crore to roll out a unique affordable housing brand—‘Aamar Bari’.



“Post demonitisation, investing in affordable property looks like the only safe and intelligent way to look after you money. The bank rates are going down, the Prime Minister is giving out sops so that everyone can have his or her own house within the next five years. This is a great impetus and has driven the service sector with hope towards having something of their own. Even on a conservative note, the LIG, MIG or affordable segment should see a growth of 12-15 per cent y-o-y for the next three to four years and with RERA on the anvil, I see a more organised, robust and transparent industry emerging. Nationally also real estate market will appreciate and move ahead,” said Anil Gadia, managing director, Meridian Group.



He added, “With this in view, we will now have ‘Aamar Bari’ as the brand for affordable housing with the amenities of a star studded life. The kind of facilities we are packing in ‘Aamar Bari’ is just mind boggling. This is because we feel everybody deserves to enjoy the finer moments of life and more so when they spend their life's savings to buy a home.”



The affordable housing projects under ‘Aamar Bari’ brand will have different themes and the R&D team of the group is working on different intelligent and innovative themes for these new gated communities. The first property under ‘Aamar Bari’ brand will house 1700 apartments at Baruipur and will be first of its kind music themed gated community.



“I have seen the kind of talent any ordinary family has and at least one member of the family sings and does it well. This gave me the idea of creating a gated community with music as the theme. Anyone who pursues music will find this place an ideal place to live. While we have around 50 per cent green cover in the community we have decided to landscape it with music themes and bring in features that are unique to the project,” said Gadia.



He said that there will be musical fountains, pools with underwater music, a wall of music, an adda zone with guitars and harmonium and ofcourse a juke box. However, the x-factors would be a gurukul mentored by the famed singer Lopamudra Mitra, a state-of-the-art music recording studio curated by acclaimed music director Joy Sarkar and a library guided by poet Srijato. Along with them, Tollywood and Bollywood diva Nusrat Jahan, who stands for the fitter and culturally bent GenY, will be the brand ambassadors for ‘Aamar Bari’.



The company, which at present, has 2 million sq ft of residential property in the pipeline over the next two years, will certainly focus on its affordable housing brand- Aamar Bari. However, it will also roll out a luxury brand-Meridian, said Gadia.



