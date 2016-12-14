LoginRegister
Mercedes launches sportscar AMG C43 priced at Rs 74.35 lakh

By PTI Dec 14 2016 , New Delhi

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz today launched a new sportscar AMG C43 in India priced at Rs 74.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It complements the C-Class range by another sports build of Mercedes-AMG origin, the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael Jopp said: "The introduction of the AMG C43 follows our successful product strategy, which emphasises on gradually building up the 'AMG 43' portfolio in India."

With this sportscar, the company now extends the AMG brand promise of 'Driving Performance' and the typical AMG character traits, to an even broader target group, he added.

"The Mercedes-AMG C43 is the 6th car launched in India this year without a predecessor. This further underscores our strategy of continuously innovating and indulging our patrons with world-class products and services," Jopp said.

The car features a 3 Litre V6 Bi-turbo petrol engine that churns out 367 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0–100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, the company said.

