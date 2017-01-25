Merc launches A & B Class Night Editions

Leading luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz kicked off the New Year by further strengthening its new generation cars portfolio by rolling out today the Night Editions of its popular A-Class and B-Class compacts.



While the petrol variants of both the cars are mounted on a 1.6-litre engine, the diesel variants come with a 2-litre engine.



The A 180 petrol is priced at Rs 27.31 lakh, while its diesel model A 200 d comes at Rs 28.32 lakh. Besides, B 180 petrol comes at Rs 29.34 lakh and its diesel variant B 200 d has a price tag of Rs 30.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Pune, the company said in a statement.



Both the models come with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The company said the Night Editions will have only 100 exclusive units each for the domestic market.



Last year, Merc, which retained its market leadership for the second year in a row in spite of a marginal dip in sales due to the 8-month long diesel ban in its largest market Delhi and then the two-month noteban, had launched 13 models which was one more than its original plan.



The German luxe car maker sold 13,231 units in 2016, as against 13,503 units in the previous year due to these external headwinds. The company has not said so far how many models it will roll out this year.



Launching the A-Class and B-Class Night Editions, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Roland Folger said these are designed for the 'go getters' who believe in arriving in style wherever they go.



"As the most progressive models in the compact luxury segment, the A-Class and B-Class have been instrumental in making brand Mercedes-Benz more youthful. Both the cars embody the changing preference of the youth in today's social milieu, which increasingly prefer compact luxury," Folger said.



While Merc assembles nine of its top-end models at its Pune plant, all the variants of the A & B Class as well as those launched today are all imports.



