Maruti's Q2 profit leaps 60% to Rs 2,398 crore

Beating analysts’ expectations, Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s biggest car manufacturer by sales, on Thursday reported a whopping 60.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 2,398 crore for the September quarter on the back of record sales in Asia’s third biggest car mart.The maker of popular models such as Alto, Swift Dzire, Baleno, Vitara and Brezza had posted a net profit of Rs 1,497 crore during the July-September quarter last fiscal.“Higher volumes leading to higher capacity utilisation, lower expenses on sales promotion and marketing and higher non-operating income contributed to increase in profits. This was partially offset by adverse foreign exchange movement,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.Maruti Suzuki’s revenue during the July-September quarter grew 29.28 per cent to Rs 20,296.8 crore compared to the year-ago period as the company sold 4.18 lakh units in Q2, registering an 18.4 per cent growth over the corresponding period of the last financial year.Its other income was up significantly by 71.6 per cent to Rs 812.6 crore while operating profit jumped 35.3 per cent to Rs 3,037 crore compared to the year-ago period.Sales in the domestic market in the second quarter increased 18.5 per cent to 3.83 lakh units. Exports also jumped 17.9 per cent to 35,440 units on yearly basis, largely driven by the sale of Baleno, Vitara and Brezza, among others.Margins came in at 17.3 per cent for the quarter on yearly basis, though growth was partly restricted by adverse forex impact.“Maruti’s performance in the second quarter of FY17 is a reflection of sales picking up due to two new introductions during this period, Baleno and Brezza, which have been a hit amongst the customers, and optimum capacity utilisation,” Sridhar Venkatachari, partner and auto analyst at Grant Thornton India, told Financial Chronicle.The production of these new cars, which witnessed a whopping booking period and a near six-month-long waiting period, has been at the expense of the small cars in its stable with lower selling price, he added.“It is no secret then that the profitability has shown a marked up trend since mid-size premium cars and SUVs are of higher value. Increase in export sales by above 50 per cent has also contributed to a higher margin,” Venkatachari said.“It has been in many ways the best quarter we have ever had,” said RC Bhargava, chairman at Maruti Suzuki India.Bhargava further said as per the second quarter performance in the ongoing fiscal, on annualised basis, the production would have crossed 1.7 million cars, which is “way beyond 100 per cent capacity utilisation.”Bhargava said the company’s profitability was driven by high capacity utilisation due to robust sales. “When you have capacity utilisation like we have now, every extra car adds to profit because of reduced overheads, including depreciation,” he pointed out.The company’s profit was estimated at Rs 1,868 crore on revenue of Rs 18,222 crore and operating profit was expected at Rs 2,832 crore with margin at 15.5 per cent for the quarter, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.The company’s sales in the period under review were the best in a quarter, beating the previous record of 3,60,402 units in the fourth quarter of 2015-16.In terms of profit as well, FY17 Q2 numbers are the highest in a quarter, breaking the previous record of Rs 1,486 crore posted in the first quarter of 2016-17. During FY17 Q2, the company’s average discounts were less at Rs 16,100 as compared to Rs 19,500 in the corresponding period last year.