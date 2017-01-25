Maruti Suzuki net zooms 47.5%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) beat demonetisation blues by reporting 12.4-per cent year-on-year sales growth and 47.5 per cent YoY net profit growth in the Q3 of FY17.It has reported net sales of Rs 16,623.6 crore for the October -December 2016 period. The net profit of the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker soared to Rs 1,744.5 crore from Rs 1,183 crore in the year-ago quarter.The company attributed the higher profits to an increase in the market share of its higher segment models, “lower sales promotion and marketing expenses, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.”The Q3 profit would have been higher but for an increase in commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movement. The company sold 3,87,251 vehicles in Q3, a growth of 3.5 per cent over the same period in the previous year. Of this, exports accounted for 30,748 vehicles.“Domestic passenger vehicle market share for Maruti Suzuki increased by 30 basis points YoY to 47.32 per cent in 3QFY17 owing to strong market share gain in the utility vehicle segment. We expect MSIL’s market share to improve further led by rural demand recovery along with strong support from new launches,” Abhishek Jain and Sneha Prashant, analysts at HDFC Securities, said. They also said Maruti’s capacity constraints would ease once its new Gujarat plant begins commercial production.“Commissioning of the Gujarat plant with an initial capacity of 2,50,000 units in 4QFY17 will ease Maruti’s capacity constraints and aid higher sales of its long waiting period models, Baleno and Vitara Brezza, (18 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively). However, post-commissioning of the Gujarat plant, margins are likely to remain under pressure owing to higher fixed costs and higher depreciation for new plants,” HDFC Securities said.Reuters add: A shift to higher priced cars has helped Maruti to avoid the hit suffered by some rivals and counter the impact of demonetisation, which led to the biggest monthly fall in India's automobile sales in 16 years in December.Maruti's net sales rose 12 per cent, helped by growing demand for cars like the Brezza and Baleno hatchback, despite just a 3.5 per cent increase in its total sales volumes during the quarter.Suzuki, which owns 56.2 percent of Maruti, gets the bulk of its revenues from Maruti which is valued by the market at about $25 billion, higher than the Japanese company's market capitalisation of about $18.5 billion.