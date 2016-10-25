Marriott on expansion mode

Nasdaq-listed Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel chain headquartered in Maryland, US, is gearing up to have 85 hotels under 15 brands from the group’s stable across India. The US-based hotel chain, which at present, is present across 19 locations in India will soon mark its presence in 33 locations across India, top company officials said in Kolkata on Tuesday. In September, Marriott International acquired Starwood for $13 billion to become the world's largest hotel chain.“India is the second biggest market for Marriott outside China and recognising the growth potentials we will also grow significantly in the country. We will grow both in the luxury category and also in the tertiary sector, that is tier-II cities,” said Rajeev Menon, chief operating officer, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International Inc. Menon was here in connection with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata, the first hotel in Kolkata and eastern India by Marriott International and the eighth hotel in India from the JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts’ stable. The 281-key hotel with 50-unit services residency (called Vivara) was thrown open by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.Interestingly, the hotel was thrown open with a more than 50 per cent occupancy and significant banquet booking for the first month itself, said Ranju Alex, general manager, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata. The property was developed by Mani Group and Sattva group with a total capital outlay of Rs 1200 crore. The same group of developers is coming up with another 130-room property- Courtyard by Marriott in Siliguri, which will be thrown open next year.Neeraj Govil, area vice president, south Asia, Marriott International, said that at present 194 big ticket accounts of the hotel chain in India are headquartered in Kolkata, reflecting the potentialities of Kolkata, much to the pleasure of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her other cabinet colleagues present on the occasion.Banerjee was also prompt enough to quip, “If there were no possibilities in the sta, why would so many leading hotel chains be coming to Kolkata?” Kolkata is not only the gateway to east and north-eastern states but to the entire region in the continent, she said. The Kolkata property would aggressively focus on SMEs and MICE business, said Govil.