LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Marriott on expansion mode

By Ritwik Mukherjee Oct 25 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: Companies

The US-based hotel chain will soon mark its presence through 85 hotels in India

Nasdaq-listed Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel chain headquartered in Maryland, US, is gearing up to have 85 hotels under 15 brands from the group’s stable across India. The US-based hotel chain, which at present, is present across 19 locations in India will soon mark its presence in 33 locations across India, top company officials said in Kolkata on Tuesday. In September, Marriott International acquired Starwood for $13 billion to become the world's largest hotel chain.

“India is the second biggest market for Marriott outside China and recognising the growth potentials we will also grow significantly in the country. We will grow both in the luxury category and also in the tertiary sector, that is tier-II cities,” said Rajeev Menon, chief operating officer, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International Inc. Menon was here in connection with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata, the first hotel in Kolkata and eastern India by Marriott International and the eighth hotel in India from the JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts’ stable. The 281-key hotel with 50-unit services residency (called Vivara) was thrown open by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Interestingly, the hotel was thrown open with a more than 50 per cent occupancy and significant banquet booking for the first month itself, said Ranju Alex, general manager, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata. The property was developed by Mani Group and Sattva group with a total capital outlay of Rs 1200 crore. The same group of developers is coming up with another 130-room property- Courtyard by Marriott in Siliguri, which will be thrown open next year.

Neeraj Govil, area vice president, south Asia, Marriott International, said that at present 194 big ticket accounts of the hotel chain in India are headquartered in Kolkata, reflecting the potentialities of Kolkata, much to the pleasure of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her other cabinet colleagues present on the occasion.

Banerjee was also prompt enough to quip, “If there were no possibilities in the sta, why would so many leading hotel chains be coming to Kolkata?” Kolkata is not only the gateway to east and north-eastern states but to the entire region in the continent, she said. The Kolkata property would aggressively focus on SMEs and MICE business, said Govil.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • New thinking
    The govt needs to change its mindset and strategies on divestment

    Divestment of public sector units (PSUs) through offer for sale route is one area where the performance of all governments, irrespective of party, had

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter