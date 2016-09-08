LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Mahindra, ride-sharing firm Ola to partner up

By Reuters Sep 08 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Mahindra & Mahindra, India's top SUV maker, has formed a partnership with ride-sharing firm Ola to spur sales of vehicles and other related services, the automaker's chairman Anand Mahindra told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The alliance is expected to generate total revenues of $400 million over the next two years and will help drive future designs for cars and platforms built by the automaker, Mahindra's chairman said.

"This is going to completely change the auto industry," Mahindra said referring to the entry of ride-sharing firms such as Ola.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Disinvestment blues
    Centre will have to seriously revisit its policy of not reducing its holding below 51 per cent

    Prime minister Narendra Modi may not be in a hurry to sell government holding in state-run enterprises.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Simon J Evenett

Making a case for remembering

New cohorts of students are now arriving at my university ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Shona Adhikari

Galleries take on Sept lean season with affordable art

Every year, the sweltering heat tends to lead to a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter