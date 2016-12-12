MAGIK eyes larger slice of LED pie

MAGIK, the LED lighting solution brand from Century LED Ltd, is gearing up to emerge as one of the top three players in the sector by 2020. The LED lighting business is growing significantly and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2018 and is expected to capture over 50 per cent of the lighting industry and the Kolkata-headquartered fledgling company seems well set to tap this fast growing market.



At present, MAGIK is available in 49 cities across 16 states, in the East, West and South. And the company expects it to be a national brand by early 2017, which will be within one year of its operations in India, said Anirudh Kajaria, business head, Century LED Ltd.



The company has already put up a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Howrah, West Bengal, spread over an area of 60000 sq ft, with a capital outlay of Rs 45 crore. Backed by the latest manufacturing machinery, best in class testing lab to maintain the promise of service quality and modern R&D facilities, the manufacturing facility will be the best example of the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, said Kajaria. The manufacturing facility has a capacity of making 10 million units per annum.



“Government initiatives to replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs, increasing energy demand supply gap, declining prices are the factors driving the growth of LED lighting in India. Street lighting application accounts for majority of the market revenues in Indian LED lighting market. Besides, the growth of solar business in the country is sure to have a positive impact on the Indian LED market. Both the technology combined together in the form of solar powered LED lamps will have a huge impact on the socio – economic development of the improvised areas of the globe and could create around 2 million employment opportunities in the world. In India too, this is bound to have a positive impact,” said Kajaria.



MAGIK brand is being positioned as top of the line in terms of quality parameters and at the same time, affordable, and technically advanced product. With ‘transform spaces’ being the brand motto, the lighting products from the MAGIK stable have been carefully crafted to cater to the desired lighting solutions that meet their everyday needs with performance that delights.



Kajaria said, “There are several factors contributing to the rise in demand of such products, which include savings in energy consumption and other inherent advantages of LEDs, more investment in green buildings, mandatory energy efficiency regulations for new buildings and facilities, government incentives are also providing a big push, demand from healthcare, retail, hospitality, IT & ITeS, LED street lighting projects, demand from institutions, residential colonies and export market, demand from industrial and corporate houses.”



Asked about if the company would be looking at setting up another plant in the wake of the fast growth of the sector, he said, “At present we have provisions for expanding capacity at our existing plant to meet growing demand and as the market grows, we will rely on alternate sources and also be looking to set up another unit when the time is right.”



