L&T eyes Rs 2L crore sales by 2021

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Aug 26 2016 , Mumbai

Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro on Friday said the company has set an ambitious target of almost doubling its sales to Rs 2 lakh crore by 2020-21.

Addressing the shareholders at the 71st annual general meeting here, L&T group executive chairman AM Naik, who will be demitting office after a five-decade long stint with the company, said, “our goal is to achieve a revenue of Rs 2 lakh by 2020-21 without compromising on our margins and achieving an order inflow in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.”

The company had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,03,522 crore for the financial year 2016, up 12 per cent over the previous year, while its consolidated net income for the year rose just 7 per cent to Rs 5,091 crore.

As part of sharpening the business focus, Naik said the company has “identified select growth businesses in L&T’s portfolio. These include IT, technology services, defence, smart world and water management.”

“Our strategic plan involves re-allocation of resources - both talent and capital - to businesses with visible value creation potential. As most of these are also asset-light businesses, the initiative will be in line with our larger objective of building an asset-light organisation,” Naik said.

He expressed confidence that with the economy starting to turn around this target is not unachievable provided the right strategy and on-ground execution follow with this ambitious target. “We believe that the economic conditions are now starting to turn in favour of your Company. Combined with the right strategy and ongrou nd execution, our target, though ambitious, is achi evable,” the chairman said.

