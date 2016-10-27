Long-drawn legal battle in the offing

The legal battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry after the boardroom coup on Monday seems heading for long-haul with both sides standing their grounds.



The fight has already turned ugly with Mistry launching a scathing attack on the Tata group patriarch for curtailing his role as chairman of the company besides terming the board proceedings to oust him as illegal. While Mistry is yet to approach any court or tribunal to challenge the decision, top corporate lawyers said that there were enough reasons for both the parties to take on each other.



“It will be a Mahabharat. Both sides are strong. Both are standing the ground,” said SC lawyer Dushyant Dave but added that neither side was justified in making allegations as it did not benefit Tata group.



The unending list of allegations — from question mark on corporate governance to impropriety — in an email to Tata Sons board members by Mistry hints that an all-out corporate war is in the offing. While defending his decisions as chairman, Mistry made some shocking revelations. “The shocking allegations levelled by Cyrus Mistry on the functioning of the company brings up the question why these are being raised now and why no action was taken on it earlier. If these are being written now just to extract a revenge, it strengthens the case against him that the decision to remove him was fair. This also proves that he didn’t conform to the Tata values,” senior advocate KTS Tulsi said.



But all don’t agree that Mistry is on weak wicket. Managing partner of Alliance Corporate Lawyers and former ED of SEBI, RS Loona said Mistry is not going to take his removal uncontested and he can go to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to question the grounds on which he was removed. Mistry may contest the board decision and may make a plea that the move was an oppression on minority stakeholders. “In that case, it will fall on Tata Group to justify the decision. If Tata Group says he was ineffective, then they will have to show that losses and debts have increased, revenue and profits have come down and whether Mistry was responsible for all that. In defence, Mistry can say all that happened because of decisions taken before he took over, or due to market conditions or external environment,” Loona argued. Moreover, lawyers point out that Mistry can also go to the court and seek damages for the mental torture because of loss of reputation and credibility suffered by him due to his sacking. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Ratan Tata, however, supports the legality of Mistry’s removal from the board saying it was a majority decision. He also said that Tata was “not a master puppeteer” and though he was entitled to attend board meetings, he rarely did to allow his successor considerable operating space. “Does Mr Mistry think the entire eminent board insane? They all lost confidence in him,” said Singhvi.



