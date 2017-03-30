Kotak board gives nod for sale of 6.2 cr equity shares

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said its board of directors has approved sale of 6.2 crore equity shares worth approximately Rs 5,320 crore at current prices to fund potential acquisitions, among other things.



Speculation is intense in the market that Kotak Mahindra is eyeing its larger rival Axis Bank. It is also being speculated that Kotak Mahindra may buy out Bharat Financial, formerly known as SKS Micro Finance. Axis Bank had denied reports in the regard. It is also being rumoured that Suuti stake in Axis Bank may come up for sale soon and Kotak Mahindra would be interested in it. Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (Suuti) holds an 11.94 per cent stake in Axis Bank. Since state-owned insurance companies hold 30 per cent stake in Axis Bank, any deal would require government approval.



Kotak Mahindra CEO Uday Kotak on Wednesday told journalists that the lender had nothing specific to announce regarding acquisitions but was looking “at all options.”



“The board has accorded its approval for raising of equity capital by to 6.2 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, through rights issue, private placement, follow-on public offering, qualified institutions placement, global depository receipts, American depository receipts or through any other permissible mode or a combination… subject to shareholder approval,” the bank said in a BSE filing.



Kotak Mahindra shares on BSE ended 0.70 per cent high at Rs 865 on Thursday.



The board’s decision of equity dilution comes after a review of Reserve Bank of India’s directive to reduce promoter holding to 30 per cent by June 2017 and to 20 per cent by December 2018. Promoter & Promoter Group holds 33.61 per cent, according to December 2016 shareholding pattern available on BSE.



Kotak Mahinda is the fourth-biggest private sector lender by assets. In a press release, the bank said it is seeking to raise the funds to "pursue consolidation opportunities in the banking and financial services space." It also cited other reasons including investment in distressed assets.



