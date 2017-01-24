JSW Steel in talks to buy out Bhushan’s Odisha unit for $3b

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Steel may buy out promoters’ stake in the debt-ridden Bhushan Steel’s 5.6 million tonne Odisha unit for $3 billion. Sources privy to the development said the country’s largest private sector steel player is in discussions with lenders of Bhushan for acquiring the controlling stake in the Odisha unit through the strategic debt-restructuring (SDR) route.



Creditors to Bhushan Steel are looking to carve out some parts of the business for sale as this will help them recover a portion of about Rs 54,000 crore owed by the steel producer (Rs 46,000 crore at the end of March 31, 2016). The Odisha steel plant is considered a high quality asset where a sale would help lenders to substantially reduce their exposure. Promoters hold 58 per cent in Bhushan Steel but 70 per cent of this holding is pledged to banks and financial institutions.



An e-mail send to JSW Steel remained unanswered till the time of this report going to the press. Bhushan Steel chief financial officer and wholetime director Nittin Johari did not respond to calls and messages left on his phone.



Issuing a clarification over the proposed acquisition to BSE, JSW Steel said the company did not wish to offer any comments on market rumours and speculation. But it added that as a long-term strategy of becoming a 40 million tonne company in the next decade “…the company continues to evaluate various opportunities both organic and inorganic to achieve its long-term vision.”



An industry source, however, said the lenders have already approached JSW Steel and the deal could be announced soon. It is still not known whether Bhushan Steel management has given a go-ahead for this sale. A company source said they were unaware of the lenders’ plan in this regard.



Shares of JSW Steel closed 4.38 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 194.20 a piece. Bhushan Steel soared 10.79 per cent to close at Rs 55.45 a piece on BSE. In fact, the share price has moved over 34 per cent since January 2 over reports about sale of its steel plant.



For JSW Steel, acquisition of Bhushan’s Odisha Steel unit would mark the company entry into the mineral rich state. The company has proposed a 10 million tonne facility in the state and is in talks with the state government for a suitable location.



It would also further consolidate its position in the domestic steel market where it is already the largest private sector steel producer. With the acquisition, JSW Steel’s steel making capacity would go up from about 18 million tonnes now to close to 24 million tonnes.



With its vision to become a 40 mt company over the next 10 years, the company has been evaluating various assets, including stressed ones, with potential for revival and restructuring, for acquisitions.



Sources said that the company, along with Blackstone and Synergy Capital, is also in talks with lenders to buy Monnet Ispat. Interestingly, Bhushan Steel was also one of the suitors for purchasing Monnet Ispat and Energy’s stake in Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel.



JSW Steel itself is carrying huge debt of about Rs 42,600 crore (Rs 35,000 crore as of March 31, 2016) but the company has consistently reported good results with net profit soaring multifold in July-September quarter of FY17 to Rs 672 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,082 in the first quarter of FY17.



The company’s has reported profits while its peers including state-owned SAIL have returned losses due to lower demand for steel and subdued metal prices.



The Odisha unit of Bhushan Steel is an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 5.6 million tonnes. It fits into scheme of JSW Steel, which is part of the diversified group that has presence in steel, energy and infrastructure, among others.



Going has not been good for Bhushan Steel in the last few years. Early in 2016, lenders to Bhushan Steel started classifying the account as a non-performing asset (NPA) under RBI’s asset quality review. This was initiated after the failure of joint lender forum (JLF) discussions and a 5/25 refinancing plan.



The JLF was set up after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Neeraj Singhal, vice-chairman, Bh­us­han Steel, in a cash-for-loan case in 2014. The 5/25 scheme allows repayment of loans for infrastructure projects to be stretched out over a longer tenure.



