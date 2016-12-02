Jio remains free

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that Reliance Jio free usage offer will be extended till March 2017 signaling a grueling price war in the telecom sector in the country.



Speaking to stakeholders through a live video feed on Thursday, Ambani said that Jio’s new and existing customers will get free voice and data till March 31, 2017. The free offer was earlier valid till December 31.



In order to tackle congestion, Jio customers on the “Happy New Year” offer will have a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1GB per day.



According to Ambani, Jio customers are using 25 times more data than an average Indian broadband user.



On the issue of inconsistent data speeds, Ambani said, “While 92 percent of our base stations, and customers, have been experiencing consistently high data speeds, we are not satisfied. We are working to de-congest these 8 per cent towers.”



Jio has successfully rolled out eKYC across 2 lakh outlets in India, thereby allowing activation of SIM to get completed in under 5 minutes. More than 95 per cent the activations are being done in a paperless manner through eKYC.



The company is in the process of doubling the network, to 4 lakh digitally enabled outlets by March 2017.



The company also announced on Thursday the launch of Jio Money Merchants Solution as part of its efforts to support prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of transitioning to a cashless economy.



Jio Money is an existing digital payments and wallet service provided by Reliance Jio.



The service will now be extended to merchants who can receive payments from their customers through the application. Merchants can download this app starting December 5.



The target is to have at least 10 million merchants on the platform, according to a company statement.



This will enable digital transactions of all types, whether they be at mandis, small shops, restaurants, Railway ticket counters, for bus and mass transit.



Aadhar-based micro-ATMs will also be launched. The target is to have at least 10 million merchants on the platform.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



